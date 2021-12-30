Where You Should Avoid Driving in Idaho Right Now

This winter storm is no joke, and the traffic and accidents lately in Boise show exactly that. Here is the National Weather Advisory alert that went out earlier this week:

Boise Weather Alert December 2021

As for the traffic, the roads have been covered in almost nonstop snowfall. Because of this, many roads, streets, and even freeways have been closed. Traffic has been insane in Boise, and accidents are skyrocketing.

Where You Should Avoid Driving in Idaho Here is where you should avoid driving in hazardous road conditions due to weather in Idaho.

This highway was in the top 10 list of worst roads to drive in the snow in the nation, according to this article.

How to Drive in the Snow in Idaho

Now, whether you’re new or not to Idaho it’s important to know the winter laws, rules, and general etiquette when driving in the snow. So, here is a list of them!

5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know:

