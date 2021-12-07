Why 2022 Projects to be the Best Year To Sell Your Boise Home

The Boise Housing Market seems to be resembling the stock market lately. Although, Idaho's housing market has not had a dip or a correction. In the past, we've shared some reports here and here from experts predicting that the Boise housing bubble will burst. The real estate market in Boise and its surrounding area known as the Treasure Valley continues to attract national television coverage from NBC, ABC, and CBS.

The most recent national profile on our area was from CBS News that echoed the story that Boise was the most overvalued city in America. You can read that story here. The past two years have been a historic run in home sales and prices. However, what happens next year? Will home prices finally fall? Will Idaho buyers gain an advantage over Idaho sellers?

According to Realtor.com, Boise will continue its dominance in home values rising. The publication has just issued its projections for the top housing markets in the country for 2022. Boise is not the number one market in their projections but second to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Realtor.com says Boise can expect 12.9% year-to-year sales growth, 8.55 year-to-year price growth, giving Idaho's capital city a combined boost of 20.8%. CBS has picked up the report with the headline "the top housing markets of 2022, think Boise, not New York City.

CBS interviewed a real estate expert to explain Boise's continued popularity. people for whom those prices may seem like a deal compared with pricing in bigger cities. And that trend is likely to continue in 2022, said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale. '

The challenge of continued price escalation will escalate the lack of affordable housing in Boise. Elected officials have promised a solution but have failed to provide one. The legislature has been unable to reform the state's property tax system, which has caused some Idahoans to fear losing their homes because of the rising property taxes.

