Woman Survives 2 Days in Wilderness Evading Bears — Could You?

I can't even survive one day without air conditioning.

Don't get me wrong, I love the great outdoors. I love hiking and spending time in the peace and quiet. However, I am not built to survive in the wilderness. You won't find me taking the path less traveled nor hiking to a secluded area to camp. It's just not in my DNA.

However, for this woman it was.

Recently the Internet has gone wild about Fina Kiefer. She's a resident of Palmer, Alaska and she was recently found after missing for nearly two days. According to Good Morning America, she was chased off of a trail while hiking by a few bears. From then on, it was all about survival.

She had contacted her husband to notify him as to what happened and ask for help. Reports say that she was charged by multiple bears and had to use her bear spray. By the time she felt safe again, she could not find the trail. Her husband alerted authorities when she stopped responding to calls and texts.

During the night she had managed to stay warm using the waterproof matches she had been carrying.

Alaska's National Guard was dispatched to search for Fina, but after 35 hours they didn't find her. ABC News reports that while she could see helicopters overhead, they could not see her. A few hours after the search was called off she was spotted on a nearby road.

I have to admit, I am absolutely stunned by this story. This really makes you think about what you should take with you the next time you're out hiking. I'm sure it's going to be the next big film in theaters. It's a classic story of grit, determination and the will to get home to your loved ones. You'd watch that, right?