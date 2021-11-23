You Can Do This RIGHT NOW To Help The Homeless In Boise

It doesn't take a lot, and most of the work has already been done for you!

Perhaps you're thinking "I don't see a lot of homeless people around Boise. What's the problem?" It's a bigger problem than you might initially believe.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Boise at any one time has 2,500 experiencing homelessness. Which is obviously a much bigger problem during the holidays and winter months. So how can you help?

Charitable Assistance to Communities Homeless (CATCH) is accepting donations at their location on American Boulevard. Gerrett Kalt, Director of Development at CATCH, explains exactly what they're looking for donation-wise:

Anything that you think will help keep people warm we would gladly accept it and pass it off to folks in our community. Currently, we have around 500 families so people with kiddos, who are experiencing homelessness here in the Treasure Valley, the need is great. We are in need of tarps, backpacks, and small propane tanks. Things that folks need to sleep if they choose to sleep outside or in their vehicle.

While warm clothes do help those facing homelessness, CATCH is going above and beyond, connecting homeless people in Boise with housing services and other useful means of getting them back on their feet. Kalt continues:

Housing is our north star right now, but unfortunately due to inventory, there are a lot of barriers that we have to get people house. So, we are working with them to stabilize them as much as we can and help them with their immediate needs. Our outreach team who is going out and getting folks winter items is a sample of this.

