A dad in Texas went viral after finding a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in his teenage daughter’s room while she was away and recording a video filled with dad jokes warning her that they would “have to talk” when she got home.

In the clip from 2016 that is bubbling up again on social media, we see a polo shirt-wearing dad talking directly into the camera, telling his daughter that he hopes she is having fun on her trip to South Padre Island.

"South Padre is beautiful, and I saw the little chasing the crab deal, it looks like fun," the father says before getting down to business.

“Hey, when you get home, I’d like to talk to you about this,” he continues, holding up a nearly empty bottle of Fireball.

“I don’t know if this is something that fell out of a sock because it was in your sock drawer,” he jokes, before offering another witty explanation: “We heard a news report of people breaking into houses and hiding whiskey bottles. So if that’s the case, then we need to contact police.”

Finally, our viral Texas dad wraps his 35-second-video with the warmth only given by a loving father.

"If you’ve got another explanation, maybe you can explain it to us when you get home. Love you, girl. Bye!"

This dad has jokes! See his video, below.

No word on whether the whiskey materialized from a sock or if a reverse-burglar broke in and left it there like the Tooth Fairy, but we suspect his teen daughter had another explanation for the forbidden drink.