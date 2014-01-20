Kevin Miller is the host of KIDO’s “Kevin Miller in the Morning” show every weekday from 5 – 9am. Miller’s show originates from the KIDO studios as he wakes up the Treasure Valley with his unique blend of humor, politics and conservative outlook. He offers an experienced voice about local, national and international issues to the Treasure Valley. Radio is a lifestyle for Kevin Miller. Six days every week, Idaho listeners depend on him to be there for them. When Idaho National Guard troops deployed to Iraq, Kevin was there. He encouraged the community to write 2,000+ letters of support which he personally delivered. Broadcasting daily from Camp Victory, Baghdad, listeners got rare insight to the dangers facing Idaho soldiers. His nightly reports for the local NBC affiliate and profiles for the Idaho Statesman brought home first-hand accounts of patrols “outside the wire”. Kevin’s 147-mile “Freedom Walk” raised awareness for America’s only Afghanistan POW. The walk culminated with a “Freedom Rally” attended by school children, parents and veterans rallying for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. Kevin’s efforts were widely recognized, from Idaho’s governor to the Wall Street Journal. For Kevin, every morning is an opportunity to serve listeners who count on him being there to inform and support them on issues that matter in their lives.