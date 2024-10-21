Boise State Football: Looking At This Week’s UNLV Game

Boise State Football returns to action Friday night as the team travels to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. The game is a rematch of last year's Mountain West Championship game, which the Broncos won 44-20. Boise State was so dominant that a record crowd left Allegiant Stadium as the chants of BOI-SEE echoed throughout the vast chamber. ￼

Ironically, the game of the year for the Group of Five has ramifications outside of the gridiron. Before Boise State decided to leave the Mountain West, this game would've been a showcase for the conference's dominance. Sadly, it will feature a team leaving the Mountain West and another who got a lot of money to stay in the Mountain West.

Regrettably, the folks who run FOX, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, and ESPN didn't do anything to help these two programs promote a crucial game in the race for the playoffs and conference standings.

The game will be televised on the lowly rated and watched CBS Sports Network at the ridiculous start time of 8:30 pm Mountain Time. Most of the population lives in the Eastern Time Zone, so it will be challenging for those folks and Heisman voters to stay current if they get CBS Sports Network.

A game of this magnitude should be the featured game on ABC or, at the very least, the FOX Friday night college football game of the week. Network television brings credibility and exposure both programs could use as the season winds down.

