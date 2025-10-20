What was supposed to be a matchup of two Mountain West powers, Boise State and UNLV, turned into a rout. Las Vegas brought their media, swagger, and attitude to the Blue. They left embarrassed like a serial loser on the Vegas slots circuit.

The Broncos produced their best offensive output of the year, 56-31, although the game was never close. The defense frustrated the Rebels' offense, while the Boise State offense never looked better, scoring on almost every opportunity. ￼

UNLV Coach Dan Mullen, an offensive genius, was stunned by the dominance by the Boise State defense. He was so taken aback, he shared his reaction with the world.

What This Wins for Boise State's Future

The Broncos are sadly victims of their schedule. Their two loses, Notre Dame and USF, will haunt them for the rest of the season. If the Bulls lose and the Broncos keep winning, it may create an opportunity for the team to make the college football playoffs.

Boise State doesn't play anyone who attracts national attention, so they'll have to win dominantly. USF will have to lose one if not two more games to clear the field for the Broncos.

What About the Boise State Fans?

To quote the Clash, 'should I stay or should I go now?' It has been discussed, covered, and commented on the fans leaving the stadium early. Bronco Nation did show up and stayed for the entire game earning the praise from Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson.

