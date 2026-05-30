Perhaps the posts on X were read by powerful politicians in Washington, D.C. if so, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey will be very happy. The recent massive transformation of college sports, particularly football, has caused federal action.

Remember when President Trump held a major conference in Washington with all the major players in college football? (We did ask the president to include our friends from Boise State, but we don’t believe they were invited.)

Only college football can bring together Senators Ted Cruz, Chris Coons, Maria Cantwell, and Eric Schmitt, who have introduced the Protect College Sports Act.

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You can read the legislation here.

What Does The Proposed Legislation Do?

A quick look at the list should be good news for Bronco Nation.

Bars any conference that had more than $1 billion in revenue in FY2025 from merging with, consolidating with, or acquiring another conference’s assets, media rights, or membership. Without this provision, the two largest conferences could consolidate control of college football under a closed super league.

In other words, the Big 10 and SEC cannot breakaway to form the threatened 'Super League' leaving the other conferences scrambling.

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No More Lane Kiffin Leaving During the Season

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Prevents football coaches and key football staff from leaving mid-season to coach or otherwise effectively take over another FBS program during the same competitive season, including through recruiting, roster management, NIL activity, or game-planning functions.

College football is the only business where contracts do not limit employees from leaving employers in a lurch. However, employers apparently can still fire coaches during the season.

Why Now? What The Senators Said.

“We’re seeing thousands of men’s and women’s athletic roster slots and a hundred athletic programs being cut,” Sen. Cantwell said. “Collegiate athletics is a hallmark for human development. Let’s not ruin it with out-of-control chaos. This bill puts new tools and new rules on the table to rein in runaway costs while still preserving NIL, revenue sharing, and women’s and Olympic sports”

“College sports are at a breaking point,” said Sen. Cruz. “Fans can see their favorite teams being hollowed out by transfer chaos, fake NIL bidding wars, eligibility lawsuits, and a system that allows the richest programs to keep pulling away. The Protect College Sports Act is a bipartisan plan to restore order. Student athletes can profit from their name, image, and likeness, but college sports still needs real rules, competitive balance, rivalries, and a true connection to education. This bill protects athletes and fans and keeps college sports from becoming a two-conference minor league.”

If want to look at the more details of the Save College Sports Act, you can click the link here.

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