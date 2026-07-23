The nation and some folks in Idaho are enjoying the summer. Some are at the beach literally or in their minds, as it won’t be long before school begins for both the young and old.

Politically, candidates are preparing for the midterms as Congress gets ready to enjoy another vacation.

On the other hand, there are three big issues facing Idaho that didn’t seem to get much attention during the last legislative session. Unlike most issues, these three impact you whether you are a Republican, Democrat, or an Independent.

In other words, these three issues should bring everyone together, and there needs to be some movement on finding answers to these problems. What are these three bipartisan problems? Let’s break them down in no order of importance.

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Water

The lack of snowfall has really hit home the limitations of our state’s water system. Without the necessary snowfall in the winter, homes and farms lack water to take care of lawns, water crops, and refresh animals. This year we’ve seen several neighborhoods begin to limit water usage due to the lack of supply from the state’s world-class irrigation system.

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Idaho has become a victim of the state’s success or popularity. More and more folks moving in means more demand on water resources. The more homes built, the more neighborhoods replace farms, which use less water than subdivisions.

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It’s rare, but some folks have replaced their grass with stones, as you see in Arizona. Where is the legislature or executive branch attention to our dwindling water supply? The city of Boise has already passed legislation allowing the mayor to limit or shut off the water if she deems it necessary.

Read The 7 Reasons Why Idaho is Running out of Water What you need to know about water in Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Insurance Costs

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Several homeowners in rural Idaho have complained of rising insurance rates. Some homes are too expensive to insure due to our continued wildfire threat.

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips disclosed to us this week that cities are struggling to pay for maintaining fire departments. If the fire districts are not properly manned, insurance companies raise homeowner insurance rates.

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Californians have become familiar with insurance rates either being unaffordable or not insuring homes due to the costs of rebuilding homes damaged by fires.

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Does anyone remember anyone from the Idaho House, Senate, or Governor's office addressing this issue during the last session? Let's hope this issue is tackled beginning in the next session.

Flock Cameras

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Did anyone vote to put these cameras into service? Citizens in Caldwell are threatening to sue to the city for putting them in. Whatever happened to the right to privacy in the Gem State?

Why hasn't anyone in elected office questioned the implementation of these devices? Another issue that was ignored on the state level during last session.

What makes these issues unique is that everyone has to deal with the lack of water, rising insurance costs, and flock cameras.

10 Massive Dangers To Idaho Watch out for these factors that could destroy Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller