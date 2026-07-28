For those who live in the Treasure Valley, we may see a bear, but thankfully they aren’t very common. However, in just about every part of the great Gem State, we have to deal with wildlife. It doesn’t take one very long to understand there are wildcats, snakes, and other deadly animals who may not like you visiting their territory.

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A man who was jogging with his dog survived a bear attack at Aspen Loop Trail at Henrys Lake State Park. Idaho Fish and Game report the man was injured but the dog wasn't. Thankfully he was able to walk afterwards but was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

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Idaho Bear Attacks

Bear attacks in Idaho may not be common but they can happen. This year, a man shot and killed a grizzly bear defending his life. Bears are protected in Idaho, but he was found not guilty due to the bear trying to kill him and his son.

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Do Bears Attack Homes?

Another bear was put down in Swan Valley reports KSL News. The bear broke into the home while the residents were sleeping. Thankfully the bear didn't harm the individuals, but did come back that night going through the trash outside.

Fish and Game set a trap and the bear was euthanized.

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How To Prevent An Idaho Bear Attacks?

The rules are provided by Idaho Fish and Game and really involve common sense. Never get too close to a bear, stay in groups, and make noises to hopefully scare the animal away from you.

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Can Bear Spray Protect You From a Bear Attack?

Experts tell us that bear spray is effective to keep you safe from bears. They also recommend you know how to use it. Do not use it like an insect repellent, but use it to keep yourself away from getting bitten by a bear. You can get more information here.

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