As some Idahoans hope to squeeze in their summer vacation or those who will be traveling, the cost of driving continues to rise in the Gem State.

It has been a painful summer for most Americans, especially Idahoans, as gas prices have now risen to the 10th most expensive in the country.

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That is one top ten list we’d all like to avoid. The cost of goods continues to escalate as everything is tied to transportation costs.

Although our energy production has grown since President Trump took office, the war with Iran has rocketed fuel prices.

The national average is $4.09 per gallon. Gas was 27 cents cheaper last month and 94 cents cheaper last year at this time.

What State has the highest gas prices in the nation?

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Our friends in California with all their regulations and fuel restrictions are paying $5.65 per gallon. What state has the lowest cost per gallon at $3.59. Apparently it pays to live in Texas.

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

“Uncertainty in the Middle East is at the heart of the matter. Crude oil prices rise and fall with every change and rumor,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “If the higher pump prices continue, we may see some demand destruction as drivers who have already completed their summer road trips say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’”

Which Idaho City Has The lowest Gas Prices?

Here's the breakdown courtesy of AAA Idaho.

Boise - $4.32

Coeur d’Alene - $4.16

Franklin - $4.26

Idaho Falls - $4.25

Lewiston - $4.12

Pocatello - $4.24

Rexburg - $4.24

Twin Falls - $4.32

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM