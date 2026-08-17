This week, the rodeo where the cowboys and cowgirls kick off is in Caldwell. That’s right, it’s time for the Caldwell Night Rodeo starting this week. The event brings in money, tradition, and an unparalleled passion for the Old West.

The action brings in a lot of people- how many? According to their website, the rodeo brings in over 50,000 participants, fans, and sponsors.

Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash man riding brown horse during daytime

What's Happening At The Caldwell Night Rodeo?

Every night is a special night honoring local heroes who make a difference in helping others. The competition kicks off Tuesday, but you can't compete without a full stomach. Unlike other local rodeos, the Caldwell rodeo proudly sponsors the Buckaroo Breakfast.

Photo by Portuguese Gravity on Unsplash pancakes with strawberries and blueberries on top

Hungry? Breakfast is served 630am-930am till Saturday. Community leaders along with competitors make the trip for an early morning fuel stop at least once during this historic week.

Here's A list of the Competitions

Team roping is where two cowboys have to catch and lasso and tie up a steer. The quicker the time, the bigger the payday. Teamwork is essential to pull of the big win.

Photo by Jordan Heinrichs on Unsplash two cowboys riding a horse while catching a bull

Bull Riding

He who rides the bull the longest wins the big money.

Ishika Samant, Getty Images Ishika Samant, Getty Images

Saddle Back Bronco Riding as detailed about with the description above, those that hang on the longest win the big money and the big belt buckle.

Darrian Traynor, Getty Images Darrian Traynor, Getty Images

Steer Wrestling pits a man and a horse against the steer. The man jumps off the horse and has to get the steer on the ground.

Dan Peled, Getty Images Dan Peled, Getty Images

BareBack Riding

Maddie Meyer, Getty Images Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

Hang on for your life and don't let the horse throw you off onto the dirt. If you're a fan of The Dutton Ranch or Yellowstone, then you'll want to head to Caldwell this week.

Here's What's Happening Every Night At The Caldwell Night Rodeo! Check out the nightly action ! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out 10 Reasons Idahoans Love Rodeos What you need to know before you go! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER