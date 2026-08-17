What's Happening At The Caldwell Night Rodeo?
Every night is a special night honoring local heroes who make a difference in helping others. The competition kicks off Tuesday, but you can't compete without a full stomach. Unlike other local rodeos, the Caldwell rodeo proudly sponsors the Buckaroo Breakfast.
Hungry? Breakfast is served 630am-930am till Saturday. Community leaders along with competitors make the trip for an early morning fuel stop at least once during this historic week.
Here's A list of the Competitions
Team roping is where two cowboys have to catch and lasso and tie up a steer. The quicker the time, the bigger the payday. Teamwork is essential to pull of the big win.
Bull Riding
He who rides the bull the longest wins the big money.
Saddle Back Bronco Riding as detailed about with the description above, those that hang on the longest win the big money and the big belt buckle.
Steer Wrestling pits a man and a horse against the steer. The man jumps off the horse and has to get the steer on the ground.
BareBack Riding
Hang on for your life and don't let the horse throw you off onto the dirt. If you're a fan of The Dutton Ranch or Yellowstone, then you'll want to head to Caldwell this week.
Here's What's Happening Every Night At The Caldwell Night Rodeo!
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