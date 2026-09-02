Boise Mayor Lauren McLane has been very busy. In addition to running Idaho’s largest city, the mayor has begun sharing her daily duties on social media. Although it may seem unusual, we are living in an era where everyone is filming themselves and others, hoping to go viral.

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What Is The Boise Mayor Sharing on Social Media?

The mayor is sharing her daily interactions with the public. We see her interviewing a comic book writer, running, then jumping into the Boise River, and showcasing new businesses. The mayor usually films the videos herself and then shares them on Instagram and Facebook.

Other Idaho mayors share posts on social media, but not to the extent of Mayor McLean.

Photo by Tyler Winchester on Unsplash a white building with a tower

The Critics Sound Off on Mayor McLean's Posts

Many folks have shared their thoughts on 580 KIDO, stating the mayor should be working on the continued traffic problems in Boise, along with figuring out how to lower the tax burden that continues to rise every year.

They point out that the videos do not offer solutions, but feature the mayor citing how wonderful everything is without delving into those who disagree with her on Boise issues.

What Happened to the Listening Mayor?

Mayor McLean pledged to be a listening mayor regardless of one's political views when she was first elected. The lack of coffees or townhalls with her have caused many to wonder whether or not she'll allow others to interact with her outside of social media?

The Mayor Speaks Spanish at the Zoo

Her appearance speaking Spanish at the Boise Zoo has resulted in almost 600 Facebook posts reacting to her speech. What did they say? Let's take a look below.

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About The Boise Mayor Speaking Spanish Boise Mayor Backlash Over Speaking Spanish Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic Day 1: Kids Day Hundreds of kids kick off the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 35th Anniversary Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo