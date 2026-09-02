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What Is The Boise Mayor Sharing on Social Media?
The Critics Sound Off on Mayor McLean's Posts
Many folks have shared their thoughts on 580 KIDO, stating the mayor should be working on the continued traffic problems in Boise, along with figuring out how to lower the tax burden that continues to rise every year.
They point out that the videos do not offer solutions, but feature the mayor citing how wonderful everything is without delving into those who disagree with her on Boise issues.
What Happened to the Listening Mayor?
Mayor McLean pledged to be a listening mayor regardless of one's political views when she was first elected. The lack of coffees or townhalls with her have caused many to wonder whether or not she'll allow others to interact with her outside of social media?
The Mayor Speaks Spanish at the Zoo
Her appearance speaking Spanish at the Boise Zoo has resulted in almost 600 Facebook posts reacting to her speech. What did they say? Let's take a look below.
Read What Idahoans Are Saying About The Boise Mayor Speaking Spanish
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic Day 1: Kids Day
Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo
The Wall That Heals Moving Photos
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller