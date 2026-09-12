Saturday was a very special day for hundreds of Idahoans who participated in the world’s shortest road race.

The race was literally one step, as the inaugural Instant Gratification Fun Run took place in Boise. The event benefited the Wyakin Foundation.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Several famous cartoonists traveled to Boise to honor those who served and continue to serve. Many folks showed up to honor those who have fought and perished after September 11th 2001. The Global War on Terror that began over twenty-five years ago continues as our troops are fighting the Iranians.

Cartoonists Give Back

The cartoonists traveled to Boise because many of them had traveled war zones to support the troops. They took the time to entertain the crowd with their work and their stories.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

Why Have A Short Fun Run?

The idea originated from a cartoon strip that showed a race beginning and ending with the start and finish line. The joke resonated and took place in Boise. Several vendors showed up to feed the crowd.

After the very, very short race, the Victory Bells who sang the National Anthem continued the salute to service by singing throughout the rest of the day.

Dale from Nampa told us, "this is a great idea. I get to meet like minded American loving people and I finally get a running shirt without having to blow out my knees.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna

What About Next Year?

Organizers tell us they expect to be back next year. The Wyakin Foundation was started in Boise. It helps veterans returning home to adjust to the civilian world. Many graduates have gone on to get jobs or start businesses.

Want More Fun Run?

Check out our photos here.

Annual Instant Gratification Zero Mile Fun Run Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

Read How Idaho Remembers September 11th Idahoans Reveal Their Thoughts on 911 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER