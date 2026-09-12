Boise Hosts World’s Shortest Road Race, One Step For Veterans
Cartoonists Give Back
The cartoonists traveled to Boise because many of them had traveled war zones to support the troops. They took the time to entertain the crowd with their work and their stories.
Why Have A Short Fun Run?
The idea originated from a cartoon strip that showed a race beginning and ending with the start and finish line. The joke resonated and took place in Boise. Several vendors showed up to feed the crowd.
After the very, very short race, the Victory Bells who sang the National Anthem continued the salute to service by singing throughout the rest of the day.
Dale from Nampa told us, "this is a great idea. I get to meet like minded American loving people and I finally get a running shirt without having to blow out my knees.
What About Next Year?
Organizers tell us they expect to be back next year. The Wyakin Foundation was started in Boise. It helps veterans returning home to adjust to the civilian world. Many graduates have gone on to get jobs or start businesses.
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