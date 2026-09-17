A Washington Company Is Moving Into Nampa—and Bringing 200 Jobs
What Will They Be Making In Nampa?
The company produces devices that protect, monitor infrastructures. The move will bring many jobs to Nampa. Looking for a career that will allow you to make money? The company says wages will be around $26 an hour.
Nampa's Gain Means a Commitment to The Gem State
“This expansion represents a long-term commitment to supporting our customers and preparing SEL for sustained growth well into the future,” said Dr. Ed Schweitzer, SEL founder and chairman of the board. “I am especially pleased to see SEL continue investing in Idaho, a state that values free enterprise, innovation and hard work. Idaho has created an environment where manufacturers can grow, create opportunities for families and build products that serve customers around the world.”
When Will The Nampa Facility Be Up and Running?
The company expects to be ready to roll sometime during 2027. Want to get started on that new career? Click the link here to view and apply for jobs at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
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