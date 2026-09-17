Micron, Micron, every new business or opening involves the now trillion-dollar Boise-based company. The project is legendary as the chip maker continues its expansion. Developments continue in Ada County, but we rarely hear about new industries, new jobs, or new expansions in Nampa and Canyon County.

Google Maps/ Street View Google Maps/ Street View

Until now, Nampa has had a big announcement involving more jobs coming to the city. The employer is moving from Washington State and bringing 200 technology jobs. Washington State has seen an exodus of people leaving due to insane liberal policies and massive tax increases.

Photo by ThisisEngineering on Unsplash man in black and white checkered dress shirt sitting on black office rolling chair

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced it is coming to Nampa and will spend over $150 million. The money will go to a facility located at 1406 N. Galleria Drive.

What Will They Be Making In Nampa?

The company produces devices that protect, monitor infrastructures. The move will bring many jobs to Nampa. Looking for a career that will allow you to make money? The company says wages will be around $26 an hour.

Nampa's Gain Means a Commitment to The Gem State

“This expansion represents a long-term commitment to supporting our customers and preparing SEL for sustained growth well into the future,” said Dr. Ed Schweitzer, SEL founder and chairman of the board. “I am especially pleased to see SEL continue investing in Idaho, a state that values free enterprise, innovation and hard work. Idaho has created an environment where manufacturers can grow, create opportunities for families and build products that serve customers around the world.”

When Will The Nampa Facility Be Up and Running?

The company expects to be ready to roll sometime during 2027. Want to get started on that new career? Click the link here to view and apply for jobs at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

10 Jobs That Will Never Be Replaced By AI If you're looking for a secure job that will never be replaced by artificial intelligence, look no further. Here are 10 jobs that will never be replaced by AI according to the US Career Institute Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas