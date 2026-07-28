Recalls are never good news, especially when the recall involves one of our favorite foods, bacon. The USDA h as issued a recall of over 12,000 pounds of bacon produced by Maple Leaf Foods, based in Illinois.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

What States Are Impacted By The Bacon Recall? Should Idahoans Be Concerned?

However, the recall is for bacon distributed in IDAHO, Oregon, and Washington. U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today that the smoked bacon was inspected and they're concerned the product may be in refrigerators and freezers.

What You Should Look For To Find Out If Your Bacon Is Recalled?

USDA Press Release USDA Press Release

The USDA says the smoked bacon was produced smoked bacon product was produced June 9, 2026, June 10, 2026, June 12, 2026, June 13, 2026, and June 15, 2026. Additionally, you should look for the following details on the label of the Maple Leaf Foods.

12-oz vacuum package of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" with sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026" and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

12-oz vacuum package of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon PRODUCT OF CANADA" with various sell by dates of "SEP 01 2026", "SEP 02 2026", "SEP 04 2026", "SEP 05 2026", and "SEP 07 2026" printed on the side of the package

USDA Press Release USDA Press Release

Once again, if you come across these products, throw them out or take them back to the place you purchased them. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your bacon, you can click this link or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854.

USDA Press Release USDA Press Release

How Serious is The Bacon Recall?

The USDA has said this is a Class I Recall. What is a Class I Recall? Here's how they describe it:

'This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'

USDA Press Release USDA Press Release

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned in Idaho Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

15 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Now Under Important Safety Recalls Amazon has listed these products, which were available to shoppers in Idaho, on their page of recent safety recalls. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart