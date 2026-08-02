We continue to find out more information regarding the shooter who killed four people and injured more during the chilling shooting rampage at the In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The authorities have credited an off-duty Idaho State Trooper and an armed citizen with saving the lives of those threatened by the gunman.

‘We can confirm that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward the suspect. We commend their heroic actions, which we believe helped drive the suspect away from the scene and prevent further casualties.’

Who Was The Gunman?

The gunman has been identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Why would a 24-year-old decide to inflict so much harm on others? Authorities believe he acted alone.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies will investigate this and many other issues for the next several months.

Mr. Williams was seen shooting at innocent Tesla drivers who were trying to enjoy their favorite meal on a hot Saturday afternoon.

You can read the latest directly from the Twin Falls authorities here:

What Happens Next in Idaho? In America

Those who watch the news or follow politics can predict what happens next. Those who want to eliminate the Second Amendment will demand tougher restrictions on gun purchases and ammunition. Others, who love liberty, will correctly point out that the armed citizen saved lives and should be armed in case they’re needed.

Remembering the Victims

Are prayers go out to the families of those who were killed and injured by this senseless act. We'll share with you when there will be remembrance ceremonies for the victims.

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Sentenced to Life in Prison An emotional hearing took place at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, July 23rd Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool

Idaho's 9 Most Wanted Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Idahoans react to Garden City greenbelt law. No more high speed Ebikes or Escooters are allowed. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

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