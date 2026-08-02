Saturdays are special to most of us as we have a day or two off before another work week.

For those in Twin Falls, Idaho, what should’ve been a fun trip to their favorite burger joint turned deadly. Saturday afternoon around 230pm, shots were fired at the Twin Falls In-N-Out, leaving three people dead and several more injured.

In the days of social media, online feeds were flooded with images of a gunman firing a rifle, people, buildings, and cars. Idahoans were seen running for their lives. A major thank you to all of those who are first responders who have answered the call, saving lives.

One of the most dramatic moments from the deadly attack was a fearless Idaho man pulling out his handgun exchanging fire with the killer. Sean Hannity picked up and shared the video here.

Local state and national law enforcement agencies are cooperating investigating the shooting. The FBI provided a link here if you have information that could help them with this case.

Several state officials have expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families.

The attack is especially shocking considering Idaho is one of the safest states in the union. Violent crime is at an all time low.

Several folks described the scene to multiple media outlets like the New York Times. Their stories involve taking care of strangers by providing medical attention to those in need and returning fire until the authorities arrived.

Idaho's 9 Most Wanted Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

The 8 Criminals on Idaho's Death Row and Their Disgusting Crimes Held in their 12'x7' cells 23 hours a day, these are the eight people currently on death row in Idaho. Idaho has performed three executions since 1977. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart