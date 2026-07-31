The temperatures are in the triple digits, and the air is unbreathable throughout our beloved Mountain West. Some folks are on vacation while others, myself included, wish they were on vacation.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images

However, America’s hottest act is in Boise, not for one night but for two nights. And they’re bringing a national audience provided by ESPN for both nights at Albertsons Stadium. Also, besides Garth Brooks when has the stadium been sold out on back to back nights?

Jaiden Tripi, Getty Images Jaiden Tripi, Getty Images

Who Are The Savannah Bananas?

The Bananas are the brainchild of Jesse Cole and his wife. A year ago, they purchased a minor league baseball team in Savannah, Georgia. They realized the traditional way of playing baseball was old, outdated, and boring. Both Coles created ‘Banana Ball,’ a game that uses baseball players but follows its own rules that favor entertainment and the fan experience.

Al Bello, Getty Images Al Bello, Getty Images

We’ll share with you the rules and what you can expect if you’re going to the games this weekend. However, the Bananas created such a buzz that the team decided to take their show on the road, initially starting in small southern markets.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images

The games were such a success that ESPN picked up the Bananas, and the team now plays in college and professional football stadiums, Major League Baseball parks, and even NASCAR Speedways.

Who Is Playing In Boise? Is it the Bananas?

The Bananas aren’t playing in Boise this weekend, but Idahoans can expect to see the famous Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters.

Daniel Zuchnik, Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik, Getty Images

The popularity of the Bananas has caused the organization to create several teams to entertain while touring the country.

The other teams are the Indianapolis Clowns, Firefighters, and the Loco Beach Coconuts.

What Are The Rules Of Banana Ball?

You can click the link here for a more complete explanation, but here are the cliff note version of the rules of the game.

1. Win the Inning

2. Two Hour Time Limit

3. No Stepping Out

4. No Bunting

5. Batter Can Steal First Base

6. No Walks Allowed

7. No Walks To The Mound

8. If A Fan Catches a Ball, it's an Out!

9. Showdown Tiebreaker

10. The Banana Ball Challenge Rule

11. The Golden Batter Rule

Savannah Bananas at Fenway Park Fenway Park was a sea of yellow on Saturday July 4th and Sunday July 5th as the Savannah Bananas took on the Firefighters. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart