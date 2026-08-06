Idaho Murders Netflix Series Gives Victims’ Families A Voice
After seeing the trailer, one cannot help but feel for the victims and their families. The three part series does not focus on the confessed killer. The producers shared why they focused on the victims and not the criminal.
“When I was able to sit down and talk to the families, both before we started shooting and during the shooting, that’s one thing that they really wanted to get across: They weren’t just victims. They were alive, bright, happy, amazing people. And it was really important for them to tell this story and to put that message forward — what we lost.”
The first episode is titled King Road and viewers will see video from the crime scene along with audio from first responders arriving on the scene.
Episode two looks at the hunt for the killer titled Intruder. They also look at the multitude of rumors about the case while law enforcement desperately hunted the killer.
The last episode, This is Forever, concludes the series by examining the fallout from the arrest and trial. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
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