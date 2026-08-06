Another documentary is hitting the screens, covering the tragic murders of four University of Idaho students.

Their murders have been covered since they were first reported several years ago. The story captured worldwide attention.

Pool, Getty Images Pool, Getty Images

Last month, the confessed killer, Bryan Kohberger, announced he wanted a new trial, claiming he was misled, leading to his guilty plea.

However, the plea did result in Kohberger getting a life sentence instead of the death penalty. The firing squad is how Idaho administers the death penalty.

Now a major production company has released another documentary covering the Idaho Murders. Netflix release The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare

You can watch the trailer below.

After seeing the trailer, one cannot help but feel for the victims and their families. The three part series does not focus on the confessed killer. The producers shared why they focused on the victims and not the criminal.

“When I was able to sit down and talk to the families, both before we started shooting and during the shooting, that’s one thing that they really wanted to get across: They weren’t just victims. They were alive, bright, happy, amazing people. And it was really important for them to tell this story and to put that message forward — what we lost.”

The first episode is titled King Road and viewers will see video from the crime scene along with audio from first responders arriving on the scene.

Episode two looks at the hunt for the killer titled Intruder. They also look at the multitude of rumors about the case while law enforcement desperately hunted the killer.

The last episode, This is Forever, concludes the series by examining the fallout from the arrest and trial. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

The Idaho Murders: Netflix to Release Documentary This has been considered one of the worst crimes in modern history. Now, Netflix will be covering it. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Photos Capture Kohberger Admitting to U of I Murders Millions watched as Bryan Kohberger issued a change in his plea, unexpectedly, admitting to four counts of murder and robbery Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool