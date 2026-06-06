The Gem State is one of the safest states in the nation. Crime is not a big factor here, and many Idahoans actually refuse to lock their doors at home. Every summer, without fail, local police departments issue a reminder to residents to lock their car doors when parking in public lots or at home.

Although the peace and tranquility of our homes can be disrupted in an instant. The world remembers what happened to those four beautiful University of Idaho students who were murdered in their off-campus home.

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Unlike other states, most Idahoans pride themselves on being armed. One couple recently told Kevin Miller they thought someone was breaking into their home, so they both got up, got their pistols, and cleared the home just like police officers. Hopefully, it will never come to that for you and your family, but knowledge and peace, backed by superior firepower, are powerful deterrents.

At Risk Idaho Cities

A new study has revealed just how prevalent home break ins are in the Gem State. Our state is low in crime compared to bigger ones. Although we do have criminals who like to break into our homes and steal our goods.

How Not To Be A Victim of Crime in Idaho

Authorities say the simple rules of locking your doors and not giving out your garage door codes are a good state. Also, experts say, it's also best to change codes occasionally to make sure no one has found it.

Alarm systems and cameras are also affordable deterrents. Are you wondering where these crimes are occurring? Is your city a hotspot for burglaries and home invasions? The report mentioned reviewed data from the FBI determining which cities criminals target in the Gem State.

The 20 Idaho Cities Most Targeted By Burglars It wouldn't be surprising with the current economy to find more guns in an Idaho home than money or other items of value. Still, these cities have the most reported burglaries in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

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