A Warning To Every Idaho Home Owner
At Risk Idaho Cities
A new study has revealed just how prevalent home break ins are in the Gem State. Our state is low in crime compared to bigger ones. Although we do have criminals who like to break into our homes and steal our goods.
How Not To Be A Victim of Crime in Idaho
Authorities say the simple rules of locking your doors and not giving out your garage door codes are a good state. Also, experts say, it's also best to change codes occasionally to make sure no one has found it.
Alarm systems and cameras are also affordable deterrents. Are you wondering where these crimes are occurring? Is your city a hotspot for burglaries and home invasions? The report mentioned reviewed data from the FBI determining which cities criminals target in the Gem State.
The 20 Idaho Cities Most Targeted By Burglars
Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird
5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV
The 8 Criminals on Idaho's Death Row and Their Disgusting Crimes
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart