States, like individuals, have their own challenges, whether it’s balancing a budget or healthcare.

And like your favorite sports team, everyone wants to know who is the best or who is number one. It seems everyone has the best-of list, and the Gem State is usually number one or in the top three at the very least.

What State Is #1 Is it Idaho? Utah? California?

However, in a new list of the best states to live in, Utah is number one, and Idaho is barely in the top ten, number seven, according to US News. Every year, the publication dedicates significant resources to finding the best places to live in America.

How Did They Rank The States?

US News looked at several factors and ranked them accordingly. We’ll share with you what they were and how our state and others ranked.

Education: 15.79%

Paula Bronstein, Getty Images Paula Bronstein, Getty Images

HealthCare 15.51%

John Moore, Getty Images John Moore, Getty Images

Economy 12.88%

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Infrastructure 12.74%

Bill Pugliano, Getty Images Bill Pugliano, Getty Images

Opportunity 12.2%

Scott Legato, Getty Images Scott Legato, Getty Images

Fiscal Stability 12.19%

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Natural Environment 9.69%

Christopher Furlong, Getty Images Christopher Furlong, Getty Images

Crime & Corrections 9.01%

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Why Idaho, not Utah is Really The Best State To Live In

Our state has seen a record amount of people moving in during the past ten to twenty years. The states ahead of us will get the influx of new residents seeking their dream home.

Idaho's growth has led to significant challenges such as infrastructure failing to keep up with growth. It's a great problem that we have, however Idaho's leaders need to solve these problems.

How Did Idaho Rank in the US News Rankings?

Let's take a quick look at Idaho's rankings.

Crime & Corrections #8

Economy #3

Education #30

Fiscal Stability #6

Healthcare #16

Infrastructure #27

Natural Environment #14

Opportunity #16

Check Out The Best States To Live In Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Idaho's 9 Most Wanted Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller