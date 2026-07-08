For the third consecutive year, a national group has ranked the Gem State as the third best place to move to.

New Hampshire is number one this year, replacing our neighboring state of Utah, which dropped to number two. Every year, Consumer Affairs ranks the states from best too worst.

For example, Utah and Idaho are ranked the second- and third-best places to live, while Oregon is ranked the ninth-worst place to move to in America. Have you visited Portland lately? Or joined the Greater Idaho movement that wants two-thirds of the state to merge with Idaho?

What This Means For Idaho?

The Gem State’s popularity has continued to be fueled by Americans wanting a great quality of life. The state has its challenges, but with another positive ranking, expect to see more folks visiting and looking to move to Idaho. More people moving to Idaho will mean more construction jobs and more growing pains for folks who are already here. Politically, population growth will allow the state to gain a third congressional district.

Are There Jobs For People Moving To Idaho?

The answer to that question is YES! Businesses are moving to Idaho, attracted by two large factors. One is the state’s move to counter the overregulation businesses suffer in the surrounding states of Oregon, Washington, and California. The other is a big one. Micron’s decision to build one of the world’s largest facilities in the world producing chips that fuel the artificial intelligence movement.

More Than Micron?

It’s not just Micron but also the companies that support the giant chip maker. Like any industry, Micron has many suppliers who need to be close to the facility to coordinate supplies and logistics. The Boise Micron facility is also expanding due to over-regulation and incompetence in New York State.

Did Consumer Affairs get it right? Here's a look at the top 5 best places to move to:

1. New Hampshire

2. Utah

3. Idaho

4. Virgina

5. Maine

How about the 10 worst places to move too? Let's take a look:

1. New Mexico

2. Louisiana

3. California

4. Arkansas

5. Oklahoma

6. Nevada

7. Alaska

8. Mississippi

9. Oregon

10. Arizona

2025's Best States To Live In Idaho is almost #1! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Best States To Raise A Family With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews