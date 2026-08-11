Boise State is knee deep in fall camp and college football hype is at its peak in the preseason.

The team looks sharp in practice, and the energy is high. The players are clearly excited to be back in pads, feeling fresh with no new reported injuries.

While the Broncos are busy focusing on themselves, we turn our heads to look around the Group of 6 (G6). Here are five Group of 6 schools that could make a run at the College Football Playoff (CFP) in 2026.

Boise State (PAC-12)

Historically Boise State is always the favorite to punch above its weight and make a serious run at big schools. The Broncos have a history of excellence as far as being a thorn in the side of Power 4/5 schools, and their 2024 CFP appearance, is proof that they are capable contenders.

Boise State has no shortage of marquee matchups this season. Of course we’re all looking forward to Oregon in week 1, but wins over Memphis, 2025 MAC champion Western Michigan and a serious San Diego State squad in week 12 would be major resume material.

If that’s not enough, the PAC-12 has a, “flex game,” in week 13 which could be used as a “booster game” for the Broncos if they need to bolster their resume, or a “gimme game” if the team is already a shoo-in for the CFP.

In 2025, the Broncos were top 25 in total offense with 424 yards per game and a solid 29.9 points per game and they should only improve this season.

Maddux Madsen and Ben Ford return for their final season in a Bronco uniform. In 2025, while missing three games and significant time in two others, Madsen still threw for 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 58.3 completion percentage.

The double-headed dragon in the backfield returns. Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines start as the incumbent running backs who combined for 1,936 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns last year.

The Bronco defense, led by fifth year senior edge Jayden Virgin-Morgan, has high potential this season as well, which will be refreshing.

Nic Antaya, Getty Images Nic Antaya, Getty Images

Western Michigan (MAC)

The Western Michigan (WMU) Broncos seem to have flown under the radar in most preseason rankings, however they look to be a top contender amongst the G6 clubs this year.

Last year, WMU notched a 9-4 regular season, capping it off with a win over Kennesaw State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. In 2026, their offense is stacked returning seven starters, all at key positions.

Junior quarterback Broc Lowry and senior running back Jalen Buckley return with their nearly 2,000 combined rushing yards. Lowry will also have two veteran receivers in Baylin Brooks and Aveion Chenault who return for their junior and sophomore seasons respectively.

WMU’s big matchup this year is week 1 at Michigan, who is adjusting to new head coach Kyle Whittingham. They also host Boise State in week 4. Wins against either or both teams would give them a playoff-caliber resume, assuming they take care of business in the MAC.

Tim Heitman, Getty Images Tim Heitman, Getty Images

UNLV (MWC)

Head coach Dan Mullen is back for year two at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Last season he led the Rebels to another 10-win regular season, highlighted by an impressive win over UCLA, and Frisco Bowl appearance, where they lost to Ohio, 17-10.

UNLV returns highly touted Michigan transfer Alex Orji at quarterback, but there seems to be smoke in the water at the position. Senior quarterback Jackson Arnold transferred from Auburn in January, signaling a quarterback competition in Las Vegas.

Regardless of who is slinging the rock for the Rebels in 2026, the rest of the team looks strong, and is a viable candidate to win the Mountain West for the first time in program history.

Jai’den Thomas returns for his senior season. Last year he rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Rebels also boast a 46.8 third down conversion percentage which ranks 15th in the nation.

Orji and Thomas had the program atop the Mountain West in total offense (446.4) and points per game (34.1), despite suffering 26 sacks on the year.

If the Rebels can fix their offensive line and tighten up their defense, which gave up 28 points per game in 2025, then they could feasibly snag the G6 playoff spot.

Justin Ford, Getty Images Justin Ford, Getty Images

Navy (AAC)

10-3 in 2024 and 11-2 in 2025. First time in program history they had back-to-back double-digit winning seasons. They finished strong as well, taking down Army for the second straight year and beating Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl, 35-13.

The Midshipmen are another school returning plenty of starters, including four offensive linemen and at least one guy at every position on defense.

Third year offensive coordinator Drew Cronic has taken Navy to the skies, as he’s focused more on the pass game than any other coach previously. The Midshipmen almost produced their first-ever 1,000-yard receiver last year, and finished second in the nation in passing yards per completion at 15.9.

On the ground, Navy produced the most rushing yards per game in the nation with 285.6. Both rushing leaders in quarterback Blake Horvath and running back Alex Tecza reached the end of their careers last season however, so there are big shoes to fill this time around.

Orlando Ramirez, Getty Images Orlando Ramirez, Getty Images

San Diego State (PAC-12)

San Diego State (SDSU) is one of the few teams in the Mountain West without an active quarterback competition. Senior incumbent Jayden Denegal threw for 1,807 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2025.

Alongside Denegal in the backfield is senior running back Lucky Sutton, who rushed for a conference-high of 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Aztecs’ main appeal this season is on the defensive side of the ball though. They only return three starters, but are coming off a season where they ranked sixth in the nation in points allowed with just 15.4.

Filling in those holes may be tough, but SDSU is the only team on this list who had more transfers enter than leave in 2026. Their portal frenzy is highlighted by incoming sophomore transfer Isaiah Green at safety, who racked up 150 total tackles and a forced fumble in his freshman season at Portland State.

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Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM