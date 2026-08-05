Boise State Is Betting Big On Luxury Suites To Close The Gap With Oregon
The Future of The Blue
The football team will entertain the fans as the 2026 season is about to begin. The recent renovations will provide more revenue making opportunities that didn't exist prior to the renovations.
However, college football has turned into a money game and the Broncos will need every event, luxury suite, and improvement to increase cash flow. The team will still be trailing many of the big money programs like Oregon.
Can Basketball Make Money?
Basketball hasn't produced the same mass appeal results as football. The team has yet to make a deep run in the NCAA Men's Tournament. They did make the play in tournament but failed to win any game.
If the team has another disappointing year in the Pac 12, some Coach Rice could be retired or move on to basketball courts. Bronco Nation supports winners, but not a team that isn't exciting.
More Big Name Concerts?
In the past, the Blue has hosted Luke Combs and Garth Brooks. Both events drew massive crowds and created a regional buzz rivaling the iconic Boise Music Festival.
Don't be surprised if the hardworking staff at the athletic department has another show stopper on the way.
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