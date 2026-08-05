What’s next for Boise State Athletics? The offseason saw Albertsons Stadium used for monster trucks and an offshoot of the Savannah Bananas. It may come as a culture shock to see the blue being used for events outside of football, but we live in interesting times.

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The Future of The Blue

The football team will entertain the fans as the 2026 season is about to begin. The recent renovations will provide more revenue making opportunities that didn't exist prior to the renovations.

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However, college football has turned into a money game and the Broncos will need every event, luxury suite, and improvement to increase cash flow. The team will still be trailing many of the big money programs like Oregon.

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Can Basketball Make Money?

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Basketball hasn't produced the same mass appeal results as football. The team has yet to make a deep run in the NCAA Men's Tournament. They did make the play in tournament but failed to win any game.

If the team has another disappointing year in the Pac 12, some Coach Rice could be retired or move on to basketball courts. Bronco Nation supports winners, but not a team that isn't exciting.

More Big Name Concerts?

In the past, the Blue has hosted Luke Combs and Garth Brooks. Both events drew massive crowds and created a regional buzz rivaling the iconic Boise Music Festival.

Don't be surprised if the hardworking staff at the athletic department has another show stopper on the way.

Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart