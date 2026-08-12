It’s a big year for Boise State football, which will celebrate forty years of the iconic Blue Turf.

The football field would be just a novelty, and perhaps gone forever if it hadn’t been for the success of Bronco players and Bronco coaches.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

The Greatest Bronco Ever?

In the pantheon of the greatest Boise State coaches and players, there is only one true number one, and his name is Chris Petersen. Coach Pete led the team to wins, beating powerhouse programs like Oklahoma, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and many others.

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Chris Petersen was so successful at Boise State that rival bigger programs tried their best to lure him away. Finally, he left for Washington, guiding the Huskies to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Are you happy with Boise State in the Pac 12? What about the Big 12?

Check Out 5 Irrefutable Reasons Boise State Should Be in The Big 12 The 5 Undeniable Reasons The Broncos Belong in the Big 12 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Coach Pete's Life After Football

He retired from coaching and is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Coach Pete is still beloved in Boise and beyond.

When he gets time, it’s not uncommon for him to visit practice, catching up with current Coach Spencer Danielson, who calls Coach Pete his mentor. Today, as you'll see Coach Pete was once again looking over his old team.

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The Broncos open the season against the Ducks in Autzen which will be televised on CBS television. A big win will help establish the Broncos as once again the team to beat in and out of the Pac 12.

An Inside Look At Boise State's Latest Practice

Like the Petersen Broncos, this year's team is an underdog against one the favorites to win the national title. You can check out the team's latest practice photos below from our Boise State Bronco Reporter Alec Simeone.

Behind the Scenes look at Boise State Fall Camp Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone