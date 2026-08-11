Violent crime in Idaho is rare; however, it does happen. We all remember the tragic shooting in Twin Falls, Idaho, where an ordinary Saturday turned deadly. Most folks move to Idaho for an unrivaled quality of life centered on law enforcement and family values.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

However, crime does happen in Idaho. Murders and other bad acts occur despite the best efforts of its citizens and law enforcement. In the last year, we've seen several high profile murder trials at the Ada County Courthouse.

Leigh Vogel, Getty Images Leigh Vogel, Getty Images

More People More Crime?

The state has seen a massive number of new people moving in, leading to more congestion and, sadly, more crime. Still, the Gem State is one of the safest places to live in America.

Aeriel J. Maberry Aeriel J. Maberry

With that in mind, are there safer cities to live in than others in Idaho? If so, which cities are more or the most dangerous to live in? There are always certain criteria that outside groups look at to determine where to live and where to avoid moving.

The latest report comes from areavibes which takes an objective look at the crime rates in cities throughout the Gem State.

Are Idaho's Most Dangerous Cities The Most Populated?

With that in mind, are there safer cities to live in than others in Idaho? If so, which cities are more or the most dangerous to live in? There are always certain criteria that outside groups look at to determine where to live and where to avoid moving.

One may assume that; however, when you see the list compiled, our state’s dangerous cities range from big cities to small cities. We’ll break it down for you in a moment.

Revealed: Idaho's 10 Most Dangerous Cities A Look At Violent Crime In Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail Life inside the Ada County Jail Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller