Twenty-five years ago, the most devastating attack on America occurred on September 11th, 2001. The results of those attacks led to wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and, today, Iran. The world changed that day, and today Idaho and others remember where they were.

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How The World Remembers September 11th

Millions of people will stop to pray, participate in activities while those in New York, New York, Washington DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania will hold ceremonies. Family members of those who died on that day will attend while others are reading the names of the fallen.

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How The World Changed After September 11th

Life in America and the world wasn't the same since the attacks on that day. Americans had to worry about being attacked at home. Thousands of our military folks served in combat, while some gave the ultimate sacrifice in response to those attacks. Many came back injured either physically or mentally.

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September 11th Changes

Do you remember what happened after September 11th? The skies over America were shutdown to ensure the safety of our aviation industry. Airports were patrolled by the military for weeks after September 11th. The country was unified for a brief time under President George W Bush.

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How Idahoans Remember September 11th

Read How Idaho Remembers September 11th Idahoans Reveal Their Thoughts on 911 Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Never Forget

It's challenging for most of us to believe that some do not share our sense of grief over the September 11th attacks. It's up to every American to not only remember the fallen, honor their memory, but continue to inform others of what happened to our great country that day.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after