The midterm elections are approaching, and Idaho gas prices are rocketing towards a devastating five dollars per gallon. Thankfully, we’re not there yet, but we’re close.

Photo by Mohamed Elwaid on Unsplash a row of gas pumps sitting in a parking lot

Gas prices in Idaho rose another seven cents from last week. The bad news continues as Gem State gas per gallon rose thirty-seven cents in a month and is a dollar and thirty-four cents higher than last year at this time.

Photo by Jesse Donoghoe on Unsplash a fire hydrant with a hose attached to it

How To Find Cheap Gas In Idaho?

Obviously, Google and AI can help you find the cheapest gas. GasBuddy has provided extensive coverage of most gas stations in our state and throughout the country. Check out where you can find cheap gas by clicking the link here.

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President Trump's Idaho Appeal At Stake Due to High Gas Prices

A recent national poll showed that if the election were held today, only West Virginia, Wyoming, and Idaho would vote for President Trump. Our state has remained one of the most loyal to the president, if not the most.

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The state has one of the most dominant Republican majorities in the country. However, many Americans in the state are feeling the pain at the pump. It may not happen, but a massive protest vote for Democrats could happen even in Idaho if gas prices do not come down soon.

Gasoline Prices Across The Country

Idaho is still the seventh most expensive state in the nation for gasoline purchases. The national average is $4.47, which is 16 cents more than a week ago, 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.29 more than a year ago. Despite an increase, Idaho fell two places to 9th in the country for the most expensive fuel behind California ($6.16), Washington ($5.56), Hawaii ($5.53), Nevada ($5.29), Oregon ($5.09), Alaska ($5.06), Michigan ($4.91), and Illinois ($4.90).

How Much Are Trucker Paying for Diesel?

AAA Idaho says the price of diesel per gallon is $6.47 per gallon, up from $3.83 just one year ago.

Idaho Gas Prices Per City

Boise - $4.87

Coeur d’Alene - $4.63

Franklin - $4.78

Idaho Falls - $4.84

Lewiston - $4.63

Pocatello - $4.86

Rexburg - $4.83

Twin Falls - $4.95

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

8 Easy Ways to Save Money on Gas Right Now Feeling the pain at the pump? These simple driving tips can help you stretch your gas tank further. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM