How To Find Cheap Gas In Idaho?
President Trump's Idaho Appeal At Stake Due to High Gas Prices
Gasoline Prices Across The Country
Idaho is still the seventh most expensive state in the nation for gasoline purchases. The national average is $4.47, which is 16 cents more than a week ago, 37 cents more than a month ago, and $1.29 more than a year ago. Despite an increase, Idaho fell two places to 9th in the country for the most expensive fuel behind California ($6.16), Washington ($5.56), Hawaii ($5.53), Nevada ($5.29), Oregon ($5.09), Alaska ($5.06), Michigan ($4.91), and Illinois ($4.90).
How Much Are Trucker Paying for Diesel?
AAA Idaho says the price of diesel per gallon is $6.47 per gallon, up from $3.83 just one year ago.
Idaho Gas Prices Per City
Boise - $4.87
Coeur d’Alene - $4.63
Franklin - $4.78
Idaho Falls - $4.84
Lewiston - $4.63
Pocatello - $4.86
Rexburg - $4.83
Twin Falls - $4.95
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