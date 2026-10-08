The cost of goods continues to go up. This election cycle, it’s all about the A word- no, not that A word: affordability. Gasoline, diesel, food, home insurance, and other goods are getting more expensive. I wish I had good news, but sadly, the state has announced that insurance costs and co-pays are going up.

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How Much Will Health Insurance Premiums Be Rising In Idaho?

The state recently announced insurance premiums will be going up twelve percent. The increase will impact small groups and individual insurance plans. The state says their 1332 State Innovation Reinsurance Waiver is the most significant reason the rates have not risen higher.

Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash a woman in a white shirt holding a stethoscope

How Does Idaho's Rates Compare to Others?

Idaho's waiver kept rates from really expanding according to the Idaho Department of Insurance. They claim premiums were twenty percent lower in 2026 and eighteen percent lower in 2027.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash surgeons looking down under operating light

What's Next?

The Gem State continues to attract thousands of new residents. One of the many factors is that Idaho is low crime and low cost compared to California, Oregon, and Washington.

State officials do their very best to keep folks from breaking the bank to afford life in the Gem State.

“Despite national pressures and ongoing medical inflation, Idaho’s health insurance market remains highly competitive and stable. Our average rate increases are still lower than many states, giving consumers more choices and lower premiums,” said Director Dean Cameron.

The Midterms and Your Life

Could we see relief from higher costs in insurance and other goods? Both political parties pledge to reform the high cost of health. Idaho and then nation are hoping they'll finally deliver on those promises.

Newsweek's Top 7 Hospitals in Idaho for 2025 Newsweek evaluated four different pillars to rank America's Top 700 hospitals. Idaho had seven different facilities make the list for excellent care in 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Healthiest Cities In America For 2026 Where will Boise be on this list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola