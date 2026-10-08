How Much Will Health Insurance Premiums Be Rising In Idaho?
The state recently announced insurance premiums will be going up twelve percent. The increase will impact small groups and individual insurance plans. The state says their 1332 State Innovation Reinsurance Waiver is the most significant reason the rates have not risen higher.
How Does Idaho's Rates Compare to Others?
Idaho's waiver kept rates from really expanding according to the Idaho Department of Insurance. They claim premiums were twenty percent lower in 2026 and eighteen percent lower in 2027.
What's Next?
The Gem State continues to attract thousands of new residents. One of the many factors is that Idaho is low crime and low cost compared to California, Oregon, and Washington.
State officials do their very best to keep folks from breaking the bank to afford life in the Gem State.
“Despite national pressures and ongoing medical inflation, Idaho’s health insurance market remains highly competitive and stable. Our average rate increases are still lower than many states, giving consumers more choices and lower premiums,” said Director Dean Cameron.
The Midterms and Your Life
Could we see relief from higher costs in insurance and other goods? Both political parties pledge to reform the high cost of health. Idaho and then nation are hoping they'll finally deliver on those promises.
Newsweek's Top 7 Hospitals in Idaho for 2025
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Healthiest Cities In America For 2026
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM