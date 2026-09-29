Some folks believe Seattle is the coffee capital of the country. Anyone outside of our state would agree with that assessment. However, Idaho runs on coffee. We’ve recently reported t hat our area will be getting one of many Dunkin Donuts.

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But all is not well in Idaho coffeeland. America’s largest coffee chain, Starbucks, has announced a rather unusual move. Let’s call it addition by subtraction. You know Starbucks, the coffee chain that made it popular to drink incredibly burnt coffee.

Starbucks closing locations across America

Recently the chain announced it was closing over 200 locations including two in our area. The closings represent a small amount of the over 18,000 Starbucks locations across America.

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Which Idaho Starbucks Are Closing Down?

The locations are on Maple Grove Road in Garden City and Substation Road in Emmett. The company said it will continue to open more stores across the country despite the recent announcement of closings.

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Idaho Gets More Coffee Competitive

Our area may not be as big or as famous as Seattle. However, we do have a lot of coffee choices here. Some of our homegrown or regional brands like Dutch Bros are expanding to other states across the country.

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Idaho's Most Desired Coffee Brand Is Still Not In Idaho

Black Rifle Coffee is available in grocery stores, but the chain has failed to open a store in the Gem State. They've got stores in Utah and Texas, so why not Idaho? The brand is owned by veterans and supports the military and American values. We know of two Idaho coffee locations that would be a perfect fit for Black Rifle Coffee.

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