It’s week six of the college football season. As ESPN focuses on the SEC and FOX on the Big 10, we’ll take a look at the biggest games in western college football. We’ll look at teams from the new PAC-12, the old PAC-12, Mountain West, and Big 12. Shall we begin?

Oregon vs UCLA

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New UCLA Coach Bob Chesney has the folks believing that the Bruins are back. However, taking on the Ducks in Eugene is a life changing experience. Look for Oregon to establish itself earlier hoping to derail UCLA's opportunities. Who would've thought UCLA would be undefeated going into Autzen and Oregon would have one loss.

Unless Dan Manning has lost his mojo, expect the Ducks to roll, but a great game to watch on CBS at 130pm MT.

Utah vs Kansas

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Big 12 action returns to Utah as the Utes look to continue their winning ways against the 2-2 Jayhawks. The game will be televised on ESPN at 8:15pm MT. The Jayhawks are known for their defense as they are the top ranked defense in the Big 12.

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The Utes, like everyone, need to win to keep themselves alive for the twelve team college football playoff. They're currently ranked at number twelve. The offense has been very effective with a strong running and passing game under first year Coach Morgan Scalley.

Boise State vs Fresno State

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It's a late night for both teams as they will kick off at 8:30pm MT on the CW Network. The Broncos are looking to return the milk can to Boise after several defeats by the Bulldogs. These two teams remind all of us of two constants in an ever changing universe. The conferences may change, but their rivarly continues.

As with every game, it will a test for the Broncos who are ready for their bye week but must win in Fresno first. Besides Oregon, we've yet to see the team tested for the entire game. Look for the Broncos in a squeeker.

Boise State Beats Utah State Photos An amazing night on the Blue Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out Boise State / Oregon Gameday Photos Exclusive photos here. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER