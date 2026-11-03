Is it good news or bad news that Boise State’s starting quarterback Maddux Madsen isn’t seriously injured? The long-term starter was knocked out of the Texas State game as the Broncos struggled to hold on to win a 46-45 thriller.

Ali Gradischer, Getty Images Ali Gradischer, Getty Images

Local Recruit Saves the Day

Fortunately for the Broncos, local product Max Cutforth came in to lead the team to victory. The offense turned into a fast-strike unit the Bobcats couldn’t touch.

Mr. Madsen has had a challenging tenure as Boise State’s starter. He wins the games he should, but like the team, doesn’t win the big ones against Power 4 opponents. It is well known that if a team can stop the run and force Mr. Madsen to throw in the pocket, the team’s chances of winning are diminished.

Chris Gardner, Getty Images Chris Gardner, Getty Images

Coach Danielson Explains What Happens Next

The coach told the media that the injury isn't too severe and he expects the Mad Dog to return to the starting lineup soon. Boise State has only a few games left and must win all of them to make the College Football Playoff.

Tyler McFarland, Getty Images Tyler McFarland, Getty Images

Fans not Happy with Madsen

Several fans have been critical of Madsen's limited abilities. The player shows tremendous heart, but lacks the physical attributes of most Division One quarterbacks. He misses routine throws and has not taken his play to the next level. On the other hand, he wins most of his games.

Christian Petersen, Getty Images Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Is is Fair To Be Critical of Madsen?

Some folks call fans who are critical haters, but those folks are not informed. College athletes get paid thousands, and some millions, of dollars to play the game of football. Let's not forget the money from local endorsements. If athletes are to be paid and get the enormous benefits, then they should held accountable for their wins and loses.

Maddux Madsen He just got a major mention from ESPN. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Who Are Boise State's Quarterbacks? A list of all five quarterbacks on Boise State's roster. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller