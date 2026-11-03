Boise State’s Quarteback Problems Revealed
Local Recruit Saves the Day
Coach Danielson Explains What Happens Next
The coach told the media that the injury isn't too severe and he expects the Mad Dog to return to the starting lineup soon. Boise State has only a few games left and must win all of them to make the College Football Playoff.
Fans not Happy with Madsen
Several fans have been critical of Madsen's limited abilities. The player shows tremendous heart, but lacks the physical attributes of most Division One quarterbacks. He misses routine throws and has not taken his play to the next level. On the other hand, he wins most of his games.
Is is Fair To Be Critical of Madsen?
Some folks call fans who are critical haters, but those folks are not informed. College athletes get paid thousands, and some millions, of dollars to play the game of football. Let's not forget the money from local endorsements. If athletes are to be paid and get the enormous benefits, then they should held accountable for their wins and loses.
Maddux Madsen
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
Who Are Boise State's Quarterbacks?
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Kellen Moore Returns Home To Boise
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER