In the end, players make plays, and the 104th Holy War lived up to its billing’s and then some. Utah prevailed 28-20 at home against a valiant BYU effort. It looked like the Cougars would tie the game with only minutes left, and then players made plays.

Chris Gardner, Getty Images Chris Gardner, Getty Images

BYU Struggled

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw his fourth interception just as the Cougars were so close to the end zone. BYU showed a lot of heart as they began the game trailing the Utes 14-0. The game featured the #3 Utes versus the #9 Cougars. It was the opening game of what some have described as the biggest weekend of College Football action.

Battle of Gameday Campuses

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

Utah and BYU had both hosted ESPN’s College Gameday Show. Sadly, the Utah show was marked by controversy involving overly sensitive Pat McAfee. Both broadcasts were a victory for the Big 12, which is now looking for a new commissioner. Those appearances helped fuel the national audience that wasn’t disappointed with the heavy-hitting, nonstop action.

BYU Storms Back

Chris Gardner, Getty Images Chris Gardner, Getty Images

Although many thought the game was over, the Cougars stormed back to take the lead, scoring 20 unanswered points—the Utes continue to win and impress the College Football Playoff Committee. The team is now on track for a top-four spot if they win out. However, considering how turbulent the season has been so far, it’s easier said than done.

What's Next For Both Teams?

Chris Gardner, Getty Images Chris Gardner, Getty Images

Utah will now enjoy their first win agains their longtime rival in a very longtime. It's simple, they win and they're in. For BYU, they hope to salvage a season that showed so much promise during their thrilling upset win against Notre Dame.

Check out the Holy War BYU vs Utah Photos of the Holy War Right Here! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MIller

Check Out BYU Beating Notre Dame in Utah BYU Defeats Notre Dame in Utah Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER