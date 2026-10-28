Pat McAfee is a monster. The former NFL punter turned YouTube star is a source of pain or pleasure. In other words, fans either love him or hate him. That is, unless you live in Utah. You see, Pat McAfee has told the world he hates the University of Utah. He has vowed never to return to campus.

Monica Schipper, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images

Who is Pat McAfee?

Mr. McAfee produces a show on YouTube and ESPN. When he’s not on air with his own show, he appears on ESPN’s College GameDay and Monday Night Football. And on Saturday, the latest controversy is the war between the star and the university. Prior to Gameday, Utah students created a video making fun of Big Pat.

Candice Ward, Getty Images Candice Ward, Getty Images

The Video That Triggered The Meltdown

Students in the video poked fun at Mr. Pat who makes fun of himself on the air. He didn't like it and told the national audience on ESPN he will never return to Utah. The former NFl player told his YouTube/ESPN that he felt unsafe while being on campus.

Charlie Kirk's Assasination

The ESPN talent then went to say he's never been so fearful of a place the team has ever visited. He wondered whether anyone else had been harmed while visiting a campus in the Beehive State?

The New York Times shared what he said:

“I thought to myself, has anything, like, really scary happened at a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” he said. “Do we think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts, as a university?

The Fallout

Both the university and ESPN apologized to Mr. McAfee. A rarity if that has ever occurred in any form of media. Perhaps as rare as a return visit from Mr. McAfee.

Sports Figures That People Love to Hate Sports would be boring if you loved everyone. There always has to be a villain, and we've put together a list of prominent sports figures that a lot of people can't stand.

Big 5 Sporting Goods: Closing in Boise For Good Announced just weeks ago that the store would be closing for good, just about everything is on sale inside of the Milwaukee location! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM