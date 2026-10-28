Pat McAfee Hates Utah? ESPN Star Says He’s Never Coming Back
Who is Pat McAfee?
The Video That Triggered The Meltdown
Students in the video poked fun at Mr. Pat who makes fun of himself on the air. He didn't like it and told the national audience on ESPN he will never return to Utah. The former NFl player told his YouTube/ESPN that he felt unsafe while being on campus.
Charlie Kirk's Assasination
The ESPN talent then went to say he's never been so fearful of a place the team has ever visited. He wondered whether anyone else had been harmed while visiting a campus in the Beehive State?
The New York Times shared what he said:
“I thought to myself, has anything, like, really scary happened at a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” he said. “Do we think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts, as a university?
The Fallout
Both the university and ESPN apologized to Mr. McAfee. A rarity if that has ever occurred in any form of media. Perhaps as rare as a return visit from Mr. McAfee.
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