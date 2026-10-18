Boise State, BYU and Utah: A Wild Week Gets Even Bigger
Why Utah is the New Capital of College Football This Week
Saturday BYU stunned Notre Dame in Provo. The Cougar Fans were so ready for the game they camped out on Tuesday in hopes of getting on camera for Gameday. The show's hosts continued to praise the BYU crowd during the marathon broadcast.
Critics of ESPN say they focus too much on the SEC and then the other conferences. The show rarely appears in the West with the exception of Eugene for big Oregon Duck Games.
Why Gameday is Staying in Utah
Although the Utes arent ranked #2 in the nation like BYU, they have the nation's longest winning streak at 12 games. They'll take on Houston this Saturday. Expect more craziness before and during the game.
Last year, Fox's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, did broadcast from Salt Lake City. You may recall the Boise State Men's Basketball team was caught wearing Utah gear.
ESPN must love Utah as this will be the second straight year they've brought Gameday to Salt Lake City.
Boise State Moves Up During a Bye Week
The Broncos move up to number 21. They take on Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on USA Sports.
Check Out BYU Beating Notre Dame in Utah
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Check Out How Boise State Beat Fresno State For The Milk Can!
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Check Out Boise State / Oregon Gameday Photos
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER