Step aside, SEC, move over, Big 10; college football is coming not from the South or Midwest, but from the Mountain West. After a wild game and a rambunctious College GameDay Show, ESPN has announced it will stay in the Beehive State by hosting the show in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Utes.

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Although the Utes and the Cougars are fierce rivals, fans in Utah, Idaho, and other parts of the Mountain West are more than exuberant about ESPN's move.

Why Utah is the New Capital of College Football This Week

Saturday BYU stunned Notre Dame in Provo. The Cougar Fans were so ready for the game they camped out on Tuesday in hopes of getting on camera for Gameday. The show's hosts continued to praise the BYU crowd during the marathon broadcast.

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Critics of ESPN say they focus too much on the SEC and then the other conferences. The show rarely appears in the West with the exception of Eugene for big Oregon Duck Games.

Why Gameday is Staying in Utah

Although the Utes arent ranked #2 in the nation like BYU, they have the nation's longest winning streak at 12 games. They'll take on Houston this Saturday. Expect more craziness before and during the game.

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Last year, Fox's pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, did broadcast from Salt Lake City. You may recall the Boise State Men's Basketball team was caught wearing Utah gear.

ESPN must love Utah as this will be the second straight year they've brought Gameday to Salt Lake City.

Boise State Moves Up During a Bye Week

The Broncos move up to number 21. They take on Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on USA Sports.

Check Out BYU Beating Notre Dame in Utah BYU Defeats Notre Dame in Utah Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out How Boise State Beat Fresno State For The Milk Can! Boise State Beats Fresno State Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER