3 Things to Know About Colorado State Football
Broncos Continue to Dominate
What Do We Know About The Rams?
The Rams are currently 3-5 and 7th in the eight team Pac 12 Conference. The team has a great offense but has had major issues this season.
3 Things To Know About Colorado State Football
Rams Fired a Coach At Halftime
It happened early in the seaoson agains Oregon State. Defensive Coordinator Tyson Summers was told he could no longer call the defense in an eventual embarrassing 56-26 loss to Oregon State. The coach walked off the field after being releaved of his duties and either quit or got the boot. He left at halftime.
Rams Will Not Face The MadDog
The Rams will face Broncos backup quarterback Max Cutforth as Maddux Madsen is still injured. Mr. Cutforth has shown remarkable improvement in his come from behind win against Texas State last week. Colorado State's defense is not the stregnth of their team, so we could see a big day from the Boise State Offense.
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Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
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