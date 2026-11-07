It's another Saturday of college football, and the Boise State Broncos are taking on Colorado State today at 4 p.m. Mountain time. The game will be televised on USA Sports, and it’s really a tale of two teams.

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Broncos Continue to Dominate

The Broncos are the class of the salvaged Pac-12 Conference, and the Rams are at the bottom, looking for any signs of life. One has to wonder whether there is any real difference between the Mountain West and the new Pac-12, given how Boise State has dominated the conference so far this season.

What Do We Know About The Rams?

The Rams are currently 3-5 and 7th in the eight team Pac 12 Conference. The team has a great offense but has had major issues this season.

3 Things To Know About Colorado State Football

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The Rams have a new head coach, Jim Mora Jr. You may remember him from his time at UCLA, the NFL, and UCONN. Unfortunately for Coach Mora, this year's team has failed to meet Mora's expectations.

Rams Fired a Coach At Halftime

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It happened early in the seaoson agains Oregon State. Defensive Coordinator Tyson Summers was told he could no longer call the defense in an eventual embarrassing 56-26 loss to Oregon State. The coach walked off the field after being releaved of his duties and either quit or got the boot. He left at halftime.

Rams Will Not Face The MadDog

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The Rams will face Broncos backup quarterback Max Cutforth as Maddux Madsen is still injured. Mr. Cutforth has shown remarkable improvement in his come from behind win against Texas State last week. Colorado State's defense is not the stregnth of their team, so we could see a big day from the Boise State Offense.

Boise Bars to Watch Boise State Football Play

Idaho Colleges Ranked By Acceptance Rate 2023 Niche, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces for their lifestyle, looked at Idaho's major higher learning institutions and ranked them base on which ones were the hardest to get into. This is how things shook out. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart