A magical season for the Boise State Broncos continues after demolishing Colorado State 64-38 Saturday night; the Broncos will get one of the biggest compliments in the college football universe.

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ESPN announced this morning that the iconic College Gameday Show will be coming to Boise on Saturday, November 14th, on the Blue.

Check Out ESPN Gameday Coming to Boise ESPN Coming to Boise Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Has Gameday Been To Boise Before?

This is not the first time Gameday has come to Boise, but it’s been a long time. How long? Well, it was during Kellen Moore's playing days, and Chris Petersen was coaching the Broncos. In other words, 2010. Boise State will take on Oregon State, who got drubbed last night 42-21 by the surprising Texas State Bobcats. You can see a clip of Gameday in Boise here.

Who Will The Bronco Be Playing Saturday Night?

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will square off against the Beavers (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) for the 12th time in program history, and for the first time as members of the same conference. Boise State holds a 4-1 mark all-time against Oregon State on The Blue. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. MT.

What is College Gameday?

Rece Davis hosts the iconic show alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims will also be on-site. College GameDay is available nationally on ESPN, ESPNU, the ESPN App, and Disney+.

Big Boise State Critic Travels To The Blue

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Nick Saban, the iconic former Alabama coach, hasn’t been a fan of Boise State getting into the playoffs and has argued the playoff should be reserved for the big boys. Coach Saban will now have to face Boise fans on a very early Saturday morning.

The Broncos will benefit by getting to interact with the cast of Gameday and expect Bronco Coach Spenser Danielson to leave an impression on the crew.

What This Means for Boise State Athletics

The appeal of Gameday will once again benefit anyone associated with Boise State Athletics. The show is the most-watched in college football and will expose a new generation to Boise State’s unique position in the sport. Unlike other schools, Boise State has very, very limited financial resources. The added exposure will help the school recruit more students, investors, and fans.

Victory for the new Pac 12

The Pac-12 Conference is back after most of its members left for other conferences. Adding Gameday to Boise bolsters the conference’s shaky credibility in its first year back. More folks will believe the new Pac-12 can not only survive but thrive. Gameday will not likely travel to another Group of 6 school this season.

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart