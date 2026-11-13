Has there ever been a bigger weekend in Boise? In Idaho? The weekend is so big that Idaho’s Governor Brad Little is making an earth-shattering declaration on Friday. The governor will meet with some cast members of ESPN’s College GameDay in honor of their visit to Boise.

What's So Massive About This Weekend?

Tyler Kelly / Idaho Young Republicans Tyler Kelly / Idaho Young Republicans

They're young, they have fun and they're coming to Boise. The nation's best young Republicans will be in this state hosted by the Idaho Young Republicans. This is a welcomed move for Idaho's political future that could lead to other prominent Republicans holding events here. You can get the details here.

Idaho State Veteran's Parade in Downtown Boise

KEVIN MILLER Star Honors Idaho Veterans

Get there early as the parade starts at 10am sharp. The Gem State honors those who have served our great nation. The parade features a variety of groups, individuals, and those who serve and continue to support our military. You can read more here.

ESPN, The Governor, and A Proclamation

Kevin Miller / Townsquare Media Brad Little For Governor

We begin with ESPN returning to Boise State after 16 years. Their show, College GameDay, attracts several million viewers on Saturday morning. The broadcast is an opportunity to showcase not only the football team, but our entire state. That means we could see more folks moving to Idaho.

How about Politics?

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

If you’re not into sports and can’t get enough politics after the election, get ready: Rachel Maddow of MSNOW will be in Boise. You can read more about her historic visit here. It’s not often that a major political star makes the journey to our beloved Gem State. Whether you agree with her or not, she’s worth the watch.

Tired of Politics and Sports? Check Out This One

Jason Breshears Jason Breshears

Jurassic Quest is in Boise this weekend and who doesn't love dinosaurs and so much more. Expo Idaho is a quick drive from anywhere in the state. You can get a full preview of the event here.

Manny Lemons Headlines Sunday Night Wrestling in Boise

Manny Lemons Manny Lemons

Global Championship Wrestling will make its debut in Idaho Sunday night at the Treefort Arena. Salt Lake Wrestling star Manny Lemons leads the card with others such as Nick Cage and stars from AEW and independent promotions. Click here for tickets.

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