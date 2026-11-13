Boise’s Big Weekend, GameDay, A Parade And Dinosaurs
What's So Massive About This Weekend?
They're young, they have fun and they're coming to Boise. The nation's best young Republicans will be in this state hosted by the Idaho Young Republicans. This is a welcomed move for Idaho's political future that could lead to other prominent Republicans holding events here. You can get the details here.
Idaho State Veteran's Parade in Downtown Boise
Get there early as the parade starts at 10am sharp. The Gem State honors those who have served our great nation. The parade features a variety of groups, individuals, and those who serve and continue to support our military. You can read more here.
ESPN, The Governor, and A Proclamation
How about Politics?
Tired of Politics and Sports? Check Out This One
Jurassic Quest is in Boise this weekend and who doesn't love dinosaurs and so much more. Expo Idaho is a quick drive from anywhere in the state. You can get a full preview of the event here.
Manny Lemons Headlines Sunday Night Wrestling in Boise
Global Championship Wrestling will make its debut in Idaho Sunday night at the Treefort Arena. Salt Lake Wrestling star Manny Lemons leads the card with others such as Nick Cage and stars from AEW and independent promotions. Click here for tickets.
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