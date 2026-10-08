Next month the nation will honor our veteran’s and the state’s veteran’s parade will be in Boise. Those who serve continue to help our nation once they return. Did you know less than one percent of our nation’s population is eligible to serve in the military?

Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise

Those who have served have a motto: no one is left behind. That motto is the theme for Honor Flight Boise, which has completed its first Honor Flight in many, many years. Recently a group of veterans, traveled to Washington DC to see the sights and to be honored for their service.

What is Honor Flight Boise?

Honor Flight Boise and others nationwide organize and raise funds so military veterans can fly and stay for free in our nation’s capital. While in Washington, D.C., the veterans tour the monuments and take part in other ceremonies. For some, it is the first and last time they will visit Washington, D.C.

Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise

Was There Another Honor Flight? Idaho?

Yes, you may recall, we partnered with them years ago. Honor Flight Boise explains the history of this program.

"The previous iteration of Honor Flight in Idaho was called Honor Flight of Idaho and was started by Lance Stephensen in 2011. Their inaugural flight was in September of 2012. In total they had 5 flights before Lance was unable to continue."

Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise Chris Wethered / Honor Flight Boise

How Can You Help?

The program is looking for folks to volunteer, raise awareness, and donate for the next Honor Flight that will take place in the spring. The organizers tell us they need $75,000 to make it happen. The program also needs Guardians to occupany the veterans during the trip. Want to get involved or learn more about Honor Flight Boise? Click the link here for more information.

Idaho Veterans Parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna