Idaho Veterans Take an Emotional Journey to Washington, DC
What is Honor Flight Boise?
Was There Another Honor Flight? Idaho?
Yes, you may recall, we partnered with them years ago. Honor Flight Boise explains the history of this program.
"The previous iteration of Honor Flight in Idaho was called Honor Flight of Idaho and was started by Lance Stephensen in 2011. Their inaugural flight was in September of 2012. In total they had 5 flights before Lance was unable to continue."
How Can You Help?
The program is looking for folks to volunteer, raise awareness, and donate for the next Honor Flight that will take place in the spring. The organizers tell us they need $75,000 to make it happen. The program also needs Guardians to occupany the veterans during the trip. Want to get involved or learn more about Honor Flight Boise? Click the link here for more information.
Idaho Veterans Parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna
Idaho Veterans parade
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna