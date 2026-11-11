Those of us who understand history understand the significance of Veteran's Day. To some, it will be a day off, perhaps a deal on furniture or other items. But to those who serve currently and served along with their families, Veteran's Day is a day to say thank you. Veteran's Day began on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh Day, of the eleventh month.

Samuel Corum, Getty Images Samuel Corum, Getty Images

It was the celebration of the end of the 'war to end all wars, World War One. We all know that there was another world war and countless wars after that armistice was signed, ending 'The Great War.'

USA Today details the history of Veteran's Day: "In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, stating: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory."

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Some businesses, along with the federal government offices, will be closed on Veteran's Day. It's a 'choice' for some companies on whether to take the day or not. Veterans choose to sacrifice and defend our country. They don't get to take days off when deployed or in a war zone. I wish more folks understood the sacrifices that go along with wearing the uniform.

Alex Wong, Getty Images Alex Wong, Getty Images

In the last twenty years are country has produced more war veterans. What do they want from us? Perhaps the respect and honor that they deserve for fighting for our freedoms? Shouldn't every day be Veteran's Day?

Local businesses are offering free meals for Idaho Veterans today. Treasure Valley Subaru is offering a free lunch for veterans today and Saturday. KTVB reports that Veterans will get a free meal at Sunrise Cafe for up to $12.50 along with Biscuit and Hogs for meals up to $15.00. Let's please keep those deployed and recently deployed, like Idaho's 116th, in our prayers for their service.

More Free Meals For Veterans

Applebee's free meal

Dickie's sandwich

Denny's breakfast

Freddie's meal card

Texas Roadhouse meal card

Chili's free meal

Wendy's breakfast

Beef O'Gradys free meal

Yardhouse free appetizer

Red Lobster free appetizer

Krispy Creme free donut and coffee

Golden Corral free meal

Papa Murphy's free pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings 10 wings and fries Olive Garden free meal

Veterans Day 2026: Free Meals, Discounts and Special Offers Around Boise (Updated 11-9) From free barbecue and burgers to coffee, haircuts and special events, these businesses are honoring veterans and military members for Veterans Day 2026. Here’s a look at some of the offers available around the Treasure Valley. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

20+ Deals For Veterans and Active Duty Military For Veterans Day