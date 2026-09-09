There are long runs, fun runs, and extreme runs. Whether you live in Idaho or elsewhere, everyone seems to be involved in a run. What if it were possible to participate in a run without running? You’ll get to enjoy the running community, get a T-shirt, awesome swag, and meet like-minded patriotic individuals for a great cause.

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash person running in gray asics sneakers

Well, this Saturday, the shortest run in America is taking place in Idaho. In fact, it’s in Boise, benefiting the Wyakin Foundation.

Photo by Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash person wearing orange and gray Nike shoes walking on gray concrete stairs

Where Is America's Shortest Race Begin Held?

It’s called the Instant Gratification Fun Run at Payette Brewing, with registration opening at 930am, you can register here. There are absolutely no miles in this race! Want to register? Click the link here.

Photo by Adam Davis on Unsplash a man in shorts and a t - shirt is playing with a frisbee

What Are The Details Of The Instant Gratification Fun Run?

The organizers describe the event as one of a kind along with honoring America.

'Absolutely NO running required! Runners cross the “finish line” the moment they start. They not only receive instant gratification, but also the celebration that follows - including cartoons drawn by world famous cartoonists (onsite), food trucks, live music, post-race massages and more. This is a celebration of fun, family, friends, and living life at your own pace!'

Special Guests

The IG Fun Run will feature some of America's greatest cartoonists. Here's a list of who will be in Boise this Saturday: Jeff Myers (Rick and Morty and Family Guy), Steve Moore, In the Bleachers, Ed Steckley (Rube Goldberg), Jeff Keene (Family Circus), Sam Viviano (Mad Magazine), Rick Kirkman (Baby Blues), Paul Combs (Drawn by Fire) and our great friend Jeff Bacon (Broadside Cartoons).

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