Boise’s Shortest Race Needs No Running, Just Instant Fun
Where Is America's Shortest Race Begin Held?
What Are The Details Of The Instant Gratification Fun Run?
The organizers describe the event as one of a kind along with honoring America.
'Absolutely NO running required! Runners cross the “finish line” the moment they start. They not only receive instant gratification, but also the celebration that follows - including cartoons drawn by world famous cartoonists (onsite), food trucks, live music, post-race massages and more. This is a celebration of fun, family, friends, and living life at your own pace!'
Special Guests
The IG Fun Run will feature some of America's greatest cartoonists. Here's a list of who will be in Boise this Saturday: Jeff Myers (Rick and Morty and Family Guy), Steve Moore, In the Bleachers, Ed Steckley (Rube Goldberg), Jeff Keene (Family Circus), Sam Viviano (Mad Magazine), Rick Kirkman (Baby Blues), Paul Combs (Drawn by Fire) and our great friend Jeff Bacon (Broadside Cartoons).
Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
September 2026 Zoo Boise Activities
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
Check Out Boise State / Oregon Gameday Photos
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER