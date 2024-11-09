Patriots and Potatoes: Idaho City Honors Veteran’s

Idaho is one of the most patriotic states in America. Unlike its liberal neighbors, California, Oregon, and Washington, Idahoans proudly support our nation's veterans.

The Idaho State Veteran's Hospital is one of the best medical providers in the entire Veteran's Administrative system. It is not unusual for veterans to move to Idaho because of the remarkable services the Idaho Veterans' Association provides.

Veteran's Day is a special day in the Gem State. It marks the end of World War One and is always on November 11th. The 'War to End all Wars' ended when the armistice was signed on the eleventh Day at the eleventh hour. Veterans Day is when Americans thank those who have served and continue to serve while protecting our nation. Did you know less than one percent of the nation's population is eligible to serve our country?

Idaho begins thanking its veterans well before Veteran's Day. The city of Star, Idaho, started the weekend honoring veterans with a HUGE patriotic tribute Friday night. The 3rd Annual Veteran's Potato Feed occurred Friday night at Lifespring Church. Idaho Veterans.

Veterans ate free, while non-veterans paid five dollars for one of the largest potatoes we've encountered. Folks helped themselves to a self-serve potato bar with all the fixings.

Idaho Veterans who fought in the Global War on Terror were honored. Proceeds from the event funded donations to the Idaho Warhawk Muesum's Global War on Terror section.

Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick thanked his fellow veterans for their service. The American Legion, American Heritage Girls, Sea Salt Creamery, PacWest apparel and gear, and Ridley's sponsored the event. We want to thank everyone who helped make this event possible and all those who have and continue to serve our great nation.

