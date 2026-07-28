West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitos In Boise
Can West Nile Virus Kill You?
If left untreated published reports say the virus can be deadly. There are no symptoms but after a few days can get a fever, flu like symptoms, body aches, and other discomforts. Some individuals develop life long damage to their nervous system because they were infected.
How To Protect Yourself From Getting West Nile Virus
The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District shares the following tips on how limit your probability of contracted West Nile Virus.
Make sure you use proper insect repellent along with long sleeve clothes. It may be a little uncomfortable in our current weather conditions, however so is getting West Nile Virus.
Avoid overwatering your lawn because those blood suckers are attracted to water and standing water. So if you have a little kiddy or big kiddy pool, please drain the water. You're depriving the insects a place to refresh and mate which hopefully will make them move on.
Don't go out when the mosquitos are on the prowl. In other words, don't go out in the early mornings or a dusk. And keep your screens and screen doors tight to avoid any mosquitos from getting in and biting yo
Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Colors To Avoid & Colors To Wear This Mosquito Season
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
Tips for Lowering Your Risk of Mosquito Bites
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart