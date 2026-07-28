First, Canyon County and now Ada County have confirmed a case of West Nile Virus found in a mosquito trap. The offending mosquitoes were discovered by a trap near West Hillcrest Drive in Boise.

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The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District says the traps are necessary to prevent humans and animals from contracting the West Nile Virus. They report 6 positive test pools at 1 trap location.

As we reported here, Canyon County was the first county in the state to report mosquitos with the West Nile Virus.

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Can West Nile Virus Kill You?

If left untreated published reports say the virus can be deadly. There are no symptoms but after a few days can get a fever, flu like symptoms, body aches, and other discomforts. Some individuals develop life long damage to their nervous system because they were infected.

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How To Protect Yourself From Getting West Nile Virus

The Ada County Mosquito Abatement District shares the following tips on how limit your probability of contracted West Nile Virus.

Make sure you use proper insect repellent along with long sleeve clothes. It may be a little uncomfortable in our current weather conditions, however so is getting West Nile Virus.

Avoid overwatering your lawn because those blood suckers are attracted to water and standing water. So if you have a little kiddy or big kiddy pool, please drain the water. You're depriving the insects a place to refresh and mate which hopefully will make them move on.

Don't go out when the mosquitos are on the prowl. In other words, don't go out in the early mornings or a dusk. And keep your screens and screen doors tight to avoid any mosquitos from getting in and biting yo

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