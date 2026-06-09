It’s not every day that a new airline announces it will be coming to Boise. Today, Frontier Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from Boise to Las Vegas.

As many can attest, Sin City is one of the most popular destinations for Idahoans seeking a world-class vacation. The Boise Airport continues to expand, as we’ve covered previously. The new nonstop will begin on September 10th four times daily.

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The economic impact of another airline only helps Idaho travelers seeking value and affordability. Nonstop flights remain a challenge for those flying out of Boise, Twin Falls, or Idaho Falls.

“We are delighted to announce this new service to Vegas, offering high-value travel to another popular tourist destination from Boise,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “We are laser-focused on redefining what consumers can expect from low-fare travel - from our expansive network map to the premium upgrades we offer - and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new flights to Vegas starting in September.”

And get this: to celebrate, the company has introduced rates at $49! That’s right, for $49 you can fly on Frontier. Here are the details from Frontier:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on Jun. 16, 2026. Sale fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of the week, through Nov. 19, 2026. The following travel blackout dates apply: Sep. 4, 7, 2026. 21-day advance purchase is required. Not all markets are available for all dates of travel. Round trip purchase is not required. All travel rules will apply, including Frontier Airlines' Contract of Carriage.

We'll continue to monitor and update this story as it happens.

Jet Collision Near Idaho Air Show The airshow taking place in Mountain Home has been canceled following a collision Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines serving the Boise Airport ranked in terms of on-time departures in 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart