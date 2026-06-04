It’s not a good time to be a taxpayer living in Boise and Meridian. Both mayors have announced they will continue to raise taxes.

One, a liberal democrat, and the other a republican, agree that taxpayers will have to foot the burden to pay for basic services.

How Much States Pay In Taxes How did Idaho fare compared to our neighbors when it comes to taxes? Let's find out. Gallery Credit: Canva.com

Who loses? The taxpayers who continue to be bilked by both politicians who can’t say no to development. Remember the old saying, ‘growth will pay for itself?’ Has that phrase ever been proven true in any Idaho city? Star? Kuna? Nampa?

Only Caldwell has had the guts to work on a plan to limit the continued construction of new stores and high-density homes. What’s wrong with building?

Nothing if you have adequate infrastructure like roads, bridges, schools, and other basic needs.

One doesn’t have to travel to Boise or Meridian to see the congestion brought on by both mayors, who continue to tax and spend.

Idaho calls itself the reddest of the red states; however, when it comes to fiscal conservatism, the leaders of the Gem State’s largest cities don’t come close to meeting that criteria.

What About The Taxpayer?

One has to wonder, who is looking out for the taxpayer? Taxing is nonpartisan, at least we hope. However, a quick look shows that, besides Kevin Miller on KIDO Talk Radio, there is no opposition.

The sad fact for Idahoans is that they’re paying more and getting less.

When have we seen higher taxes lead to increased services or even the ability to get around Boise or Meridian?

Boise and Meridian are a mess due to new construction. Let’s hope that next year’s local elections will allow Idahoans the choice to say no to new taxes in Boise and Meridian.

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt