In Star, Idaho, the Fourth of July parade is still a day away — but the lawn chairs have already claimed Highway 44.

KEVIN MILLER Star Supports Law Enforcement

A Fast-Growing City's Favorite Tradition

This is not an unusual occurrence in this city, which may be one of the state’s youngest; it remains one of the fastest-growing cities in the Gem State. The march of the chairs has begun early this year in Star, Idaho, as the city prepares for its Fourth of July Parade beginning Saturday morning at 10am.

Kevin Miller Thousands Celebrate America In Star

A Full Day of Independence Day Events

Year after year, Star, Idaho, continues to add attractions to inspire patriots young and old. This year, the city will host a run, the parade, a hot dog and pie social, and finally the big bang fireworks extravaganza.

KEVIN MILLER Thousands Celebrate America In Star

Chairs Line Highway 44 Days Early

Back to the chairs: the patriotic parade is so popular that star residents began placing their chairs in all varieties and sizes along Highway 44. This year, individuals and families began setting up chairs on Tuesday afternoon.

“Free chairs in Star,” one homeowner told us. She continued saying Star, Idaho, reminds her of a fictional ‘chair city.’

KEVIN MILLER Thousands Celebrate America In Star

Don't Wait — Chair Slots Are Filling Up

The parade continues to grow, so if you don’t claim your ‘chair slot,’ you won’t get an opportunity to see all of the tributes to America and Idaho on July 4th.

We know of no other Idaho city or town where lawn chairs have dominated the talk of the town for days preceding a big event.

Check Out The Army Of Chairs in Star, Idaho Chairs Take Over Star, Idaho on July 4th Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Check Out Independence Day In Star, Idaho American's Showed To Love America In Star! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller