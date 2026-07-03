Star, Idaho Is Covered in Lawn Chairs — Here’s Why
In Star, Idaho, the Fourth of July parade is still a day away — but the lawn chairs have already claimed Highway 44.
A Fast-Growing City's Favorite Tradition
This is not an unusual occurrence in this city, which may be one of the state’s youngest; it remains one of the fastest-growing cities in the Gem State. The march of the chairs has begun early this year in Star, Idaho, as the city prepares for its Fourth of July Parade beginning Saturday morning at 10am.
A Full Day of Independence Day Events
Year after year, Star, Idaho, continues to add attractions to inspire patriots young and old. This year, the city will host a run, the parade, a hot dog and pie social, and finally the big bang fireworks extravaganza.
Chairs Line Highway 44 Days Early
Back to the chairs: the patriotic parade is so popular that star residents began placing their chairs in all varieties and sizes along Highway 44. This year, individuals and families began setting up chairs on Tuesday afternoon.
“Free chairs in Star,” one homeowner told us. She continued saying Star, Idaho, reminds her of a fictional ‘chair city.’
Don't Wait — Chair Slots Are Filling Up
The parade continues to grow, so if you don’t claim your ‘chair slot,’ you won’t get an opportunity to see all of the tributes to America and Idaho on July 4th.
We know of no other Idaho city or town where lawn chairs have dominated the talk of the town for days preceding a big event.
Check Out The Army Of Chairs in Star, Idaho
Chairs Take Over Star, Idaho on July 4th
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Check Out Independence Day In Star, Idaho
American's Showed To Love America In Star!
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Check Out The Photos From The Star Independence Day Parade!
Idaho Patriots show their love of country in Star, Idaho!
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER