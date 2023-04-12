Check Out This Massive Star Home Sold For Over $6 Million [Pics]

Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just been sold for over 6 million dollars. The house was priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.

Still, waiting to be impressed? This home features a full-size gym, sauna, indoor basketball court, and a massive indoor theater rivaling anything you'd see across the country.

Here's part of the description from Zillow:

Nestled on 17 acres, the privacy is an Idaho dream come true. The resort level pool and spa is nothing short of transcendent, surrounded by sprawling outdoor fire features and over 800 feet of private river access. The dream continues indoors welcoming you with custom wood finishes, a full sports court, theater room, game room and designated bar area.

The home was custom built for former Idaho Vandal NFL Pro Bowler Mike Iupati who played 11 seasons in the NFL. He was a pro bowler for four of those seasons. He played for Arizona, San Francisco, and Seattle.

