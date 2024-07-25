It seems all roads or at least high-profile murder trials lead to Boise. As we've speculated months ago, accused killer Bryan Kohberger wants his murder trial moved to the Ada County Courthouse. The Boise Hall of Justice has held murder trials for Lori Daybell and her husband, Chad. Both defendants were convicted during their time here.

YouTube / Fox news YouTube / Fox news loading...

One America News reported his public defender wanted the trial moved from Latah County. Mr. Kohberger is on trial for the four murders of the University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The violent nature of the murders garnered immense national and worldwide coverage. The suspect was arrested at his parent's house thousands of miles away in Pennsylvania. The university recently tore down the house where the students lived despite the pleas from the victim's families.

Mr. Kohberger's public defenders blamed the unprecedented media coverage for the move to Boise. They argue that Ada County has a much larger jury pool than any other county in the state. However, most legal experts agree it's rare to find anyone in or out of the state who hasn't heard of the case.

ABC, NBC, and CBS all ran profiles on the case during a weekend last Spring. The Ada County Sheriff's Office has the manpower and experience to handle the demands of the Kohberger murder trial. Boise has easy access to the state's largest airport and hotels to accommodate worldwide attention.

We will continue to work to update you when the court decides on the venue.

More Images of Bryan Kohberger & Idaho Murder Investigation Recently released body cam footage give the public another new look at Kohberger prior to the November crimes he is facing charges for Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Leaked Video Claims To Capture Idaho Murder Suspect While at this time, the footage remains in a state of speculation--a lot of the information known about this Idaho case seems to line up well with what has surfaced in this video. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM